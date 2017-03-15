Kansas City Woman Reported Missing After Texting Friend She Got Pulled Over by Police Found Dead in Submerged Car

A body pulled from a vehicle submerged in the Missouri River was identified as missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson, police said Wednesday.

Anderson was last seen leaving a QuikTrip in North Kansas City early January 15 while driving a black 2014 Ford Focus, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Her boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, told CNN that Anderson was driving home from work at a local club and was pulled over by police.

A friend said at the time that she had received a text from Anderson before her disappearance.

“It was exactly 4:42 a.m. when she texted me and said, ‘I just got pulled over again.’ She said ‘again’ because she gets pulled over all the time,” Roxanne Townsend told KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

Police said in January that they had no record of the woman being pulled over by any of the department’s officers.

Anderson’s disappearance sparked weeks of searching until last week, when that vehicle was pulled from the Missouri River in Parkville, Missouri. The body inside was identified as that of Anderson.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

Anderson’s parents told CNN affiliate KCTV that they believe she became turned around after being pulled over by police, and ended up in Parkville. She then drove onto an icy boat launch, and her car slid into the river, the parents said.

The window was down and her seat belt was off, KCTV reports.

39.099727 -94.578567