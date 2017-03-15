Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking 24-Year-Old Woman With Hammer in Koreatown (Warning: Graphic Video)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer in front of a business in Koreatown, police said Monday.

The 24-year-old woman was attacked by a man with a hammer about 6 p.m. Friday as she stood in front of a business in the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA the attack happened when a Korean man approached the woman, asked her if she was Korean, and when she responded, "yes," the man started hitting her repeatedly with a hammer.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released by LAPD, but police said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is expected to file one count of attempted murder with a hate crime enhancement against him.

In security footage that captured the attack, the woman can be seen falling to the ground and covering her face and head.

Im said a security guard heard the woman's scream and went to give her aid. He also held the suspect down until police arrived with the help of another man.

Witnesses told KTLA several people saw the woman being attacked, but did not intervene.

"I went outside and I just saw the guy hitting the lady with the hammer," witness Karen Orellana told KTLA. "I was scared because that could happen to anyone here."

The woman suffered numerous lacerations and contusions, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.