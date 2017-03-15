Man Tied-Up During Las Vegas Home-Invasion Frees Himself, Fatally Shoots Suspect: Police

A suspect was shot killed and another injured during a home-invasion in northwest Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Investigators said they believe a third suspect could be on the run.

Officers responded to the incident Monday at 10:26 p.m. in the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue, near Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas-area television station KVVU. A neighbor said he called police after hearing gunshots and screams.

“I definitely heard him yelling something, so I called 911. … Next thing I know there were helicopters and police cars,” said Matt Ciaglia, who lives next door.

Ciaglia was not the only one who heard the screaming.

“I wasn’t sure what the loud noise was, there were shots but maybe we thought they were firecrackers … I don’t know what a gunshot is supposed to sound like, but it didn’t immediately seem like that. The girl was screaming really loud and that was what was so scary — like a horror movie kind of screaming,” said Angela, who also lives in the area.

Two suspects had entered the home and tied up a man and woman, according to police. The man was able to break free and grab a gun, then shot the suspects.

One of the suspects was found dead inside the home and another suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back, police said. The surviving suspect was being treated at University Medical Center.

Neighbors in the area said they believe the victims acted appropriately.

“I would have shot him a couple of more times to make sure he was dead … there’s no reason to be that way, there’s no reason to steal or rob,” Tom Shiloh said.

Neighbor Lisa Warren described the neighborhood as quiet, but said the crime made her wish she had more protection.

“I wish I still owned a gun. I used to, I wish I still did,” she told the station.

Another neighbor, Megan, said she also thought about security measures.

“We have certainly been talking about an alarm system or a dog. I know a lot of people say a dog is a deterrent,” she said.

The female victim of the home-invasion was struck in the arm and was being treated at University Medical Center. It was unclear if she was hit by accident or by one of the suspects returning fire.

A third suspect may have fled the scene, according to detectives.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said it will later release the name of the deceased.