Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder to Be Released After 32 Years in Prison Following L.A. County Judge’s Ruling

A Los Angeles County judge Wednesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who served 32 years behind bars for a crime his attorneys say he didn’t commit.

“I think this is justice,” Judge Laura F. Priver said before ordering that Andrew Wilson be released from custody as soon as possible.

Wilson, 62, was convicted of robbery and murder in the 1984 stabbing death of a 21-year-old man with a disorder that kept his blood from clotting.

He has always maintained his innocence.

