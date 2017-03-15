Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder to Be Released After 32 Years in Prison Following L.A. County Judge’s Ruling

Posted 2:32 PM, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:34PM, March 15, 2017

A Los Angeles County judge Wednesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who served 32 years behind bars for a crime his attorneys say he didn’t commit.

Andrew Wilson is congratulated by attorney Adam Grant from the Loyola Law School’s Project for the Innocent. During a Wednesday hearing, a judge threw out Wilson’s conviction and ordered his release from custody. (Credit: Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

“I think this is justice,” Judge Laura F. Priver said before ordering that Andrew Wilson be released from custody as soon as possible.

Wilson, 62, was convicted of robbery and murder in the 1984 stabbing death of a 21-year-old man with a disorder that kept his blood from clotting.

He has always maintained his innocence.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories