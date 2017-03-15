Panda Express Supports Children’s Hospital LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Assistant Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Jillian Green joined us live to talk about Make March Matter. Make March Matter rallies the LA community around children’s health by raising $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. More than 100 businesses in the LA area are participating by giving a portion of their proceeds or hosting special events throughout the month. Anyone can support the campaign by doing what they already do every day: work out, shop, grab coffee, get a blowout and so much more! For example, Panda Express has pledged to raise $380,000 in the month of March! Click HERE to punch in your zip code and find a Panda Express or other participating businesses and events happening near you. For more information on Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, visit their website. For more information on Panda Express, their new Five Flavor Shrimp available at all locations and their bings available at select locations, go to their website.