× Police Searching for Additional Victims After Stanton Massage Owner Arrested On Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Orange County deputies are seeking additional victims after the arrest of a massage therapist accused of sexual assaulting one of his clients.

The 42-year-old victim told police that Efrain Juarez sexually assaulted her during a massage on Feb. 6 at the Mex Massage Sobador in the 6900 block of Cerritos Avenue.

Deputies soon discovered that Juarez, 55, was the owner of the massage parlor and may have had access to multiple clients a day.

Juarez was booked into Orange County Jail for sexual penetration by a foreign object and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or 714- 647-7000.