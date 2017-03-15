Shooting in Sherman Oaks Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man was killed and another injured when a gunman opened fire in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday, authorities said.

A man in his 20s was found dead in an alleyway in the 5100 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m., said Officer Irma Mota, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A second man was shot multiple times and made his way into a nearby apartment complex, Mota said. He was hospitalized Wednesday morning in critical condition.

The relationship between the two shooting victims was unclear, and there was no information available about the shooter or a motive, Mota said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.