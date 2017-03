Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The handsome and incredibly funny guys behind "Ghost Brothers" Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, & Marcus Harvey stopped by the KTLA Morning News to discuss how they got into the ghost hunting business and talked about some of their scary encounters from beyond.

Don't miss an all new season of "Ghost Brothers" Fridays at 10pm on TLC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15th, 2017.