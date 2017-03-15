The Skechers Performance Official L.A. Marathon Charities #5- The City of Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Duarte with members of the HOPE, SWEAT & CURES Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon team, participating in the marathon, charity relay, and LA Big 5K! They’re running for a reason. They’re raising money to help shorten the time it takes to get from bold, innovative ideas to powerful new treatments for cancer diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Gayle Anderson was wearing the OFFICIAL 2017 SKECHERS PERFORMANCE L.A. MARATHON SHOES. You can purchase a pair online or you can buy a pair at THE HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO. The annual event hosts more than 120 exhibitors featuring brand-new designs in running gear and shoes, as well as the latest developments in sports, fitness, and nutrition. In addition, the Expo is the home of Participant Packet Pick-Up for all marathon runners. The two-day Health & Fitness Expo is free and open to the public.

EXPO HOURS

Friday, March 17: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 18: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

EXPO LOCATION

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

*PLEASE NOTE: You MUST bring a valid photo ID to Packet Pick-Up, which is located at the Health & Fitness Expo. All participants are required to pick up their own Participant Packet during regularly scheduled Expo hours.

*PLEASE NOTE: Individuals will NOT be able to pick up Packets on behalf of others. There will be NO race day Packet Pick-Up. Packets will NOT be mailed to participants. Please make travel plans accordingly, as no exceptions will be made to these rules.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

