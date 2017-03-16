Aspiring Model Fatally Struck by Train During Photo Shoot in Texas Weeks After Learning She Was Pregnant

A 19-year-old woman who wanted to become a model was struck and killed by a train during a photo shoot in Navasota, Texas, last week.

Fredzania Thompson – or Zanie as she was known to family and friends – was a student at Blinn College, but she had a bigger dream.

“She wanted to model. She definitely had the talent, and the smile for it,” Earl Chatman, her fiance told KBTX.

According to authorities, Thompson was having photos taken with the train tracks as her backdrop. She began moving away from a train coming down the tracks when she was struck by another train coming in the opposite direction, on another set of tracks.

Police say they are investigating the incident, as is “common practice for our agency.”

“We do not speculate any foul play at this time,” Justin Leeth, the police chief of Navasota Police Department told CNN.

On Monday, family and friends of Thompson gathered to celebrate what would have been her 20th birthday.

“Zanie always wanted to make sure everyone was okay. This is paying our tribute to her,” Chatman said to KBTX.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for the woman’s funeral, Thompson had just learned just a few weeks earlier that she was pregnant.

A funeral for Thompson is planned for Saturday.

CNN attempted to reach out to Chatman for this story, but our request for comment was not returned.