× Body Of 2-Year-Old Boy Found in Hesperia Aqueduct 2 Weeks After Car Crash, Police Say

The body of a 2-year-old child was found in a Hesperia aqueduct on Thursday two weeks after the toddler went missing following a car crash, according to the Hesperia Police Department.

Officers and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department dive team recovered the body of Noah Abbott around 12 p.m. in an aqueduct south of Farmington Street and 7th Avenue in Hesperia.

Noah’s body was never found after a car crash on March 2 that killed his mother, 31-year-old Christina Eileen Estrada, and his brother, 3-year-old Jeremiah Abbott, police said.

Noah’s oldest brother Elijah Estrada, 10, was injured in the crash but survived his injuries after being taken to a Loma Linda hospital.

Christina Estrada was driving a Volkswagen convertible when it crashed through a rail near Main Street before landing in the aqueduct around 6:45 p.m.

Following an investigation, Sheriff’s officials said in statement that there was “nothing to suggest that this is anything other than a very tragic accident.”

The father of the children was not in the car at the time of the crash, according to family members.