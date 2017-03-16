Dog Fighting for Her Life After Being Stabbed 19 Times in Missouri, Allegedly by 18-Year-Old Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old dog was left with serious injuries and is fighting for her life after being stabbed 19 times and left for dead earlier this week in St. Louis.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the female poodle mix from a church in north St. Louis County Monday, KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis reported. The dog, named Frannie, had been stabbed in her neck, back, and chest, and was suffering from shock and serious blood loss.

Veterinarians at the Humane Society have treated the dog with IV fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication. The dog must still undergo surgery and it was not immediately clear if she will survive.

“She is in guarded condition,” Jeane Jae, the Humane Society's vice president of communications, said in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s touch and go. She was stabbed 19 times and is doing OK for the amount of injuries she sustained. We are very hopeful.”

The Humane Society received a call about the dog Monday from a county police officer who was responding to a mental illness call at a church. The dog was taken into protective custody at that time. The dog’s owner surrendered custody of the animal late Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman is believed to have stabbed the dog.

“The suspect is an 18-year-old female and she will be referred to the mental illness court,” St. Louis County Police spokesman Benjamin Granda told the newspaper.

Authorities have not released the teen's name.