Harvard-Educated Attorney to Be Sentenced in Vallejo Kidnapping Police Initially Called Hoax

A Harvard-educated attorney is due in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing in the bizarre kidnapping of a woman that police in Vallejo initially portrayed as a hoax.

The case cast a harsh light not only on the suspect, Matthew Muller, but on the Vallejo Police Department.

Muller, 39, pleaded guilty last year to abducting Denise Huskins and holding her in his family’s South Lake Tahoe home for two days. He faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to acting U.S. Atty. Phillip A. Talbert.

Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, are expected to speak at the sentencing.

