Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry at the Premiere of The Kennedys – After Camelot

The Kennedys-After Camelot, starring Katie Holmes as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, will air with a two-hour world premiere on REELZ on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The two-hour conclusion will air the following Sunday, April 9 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on REELZ.