A man was released from a Southern California prison on Thursday after spending over 32 years locked up for murder. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 16, 2017.
Man Released From SoCal Prison After Wrongful Murder Conviction
-
Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder to Be Released After 32 Years in Prison Following L.A. County Judge’s Ruling
-
Prosecutors Now Agree With Man Who Insists He Was Wrongfully Convicted of Notorious Palmdale Murder
-
Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting Sister in San Gabriel After She Texted His Girlfriend
-
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of El Monte Jack in the Box Employee During Attempted Robbery
-
Drunken Driver Convicted of Murder After Crashing Into Mission Viejo House, Killing Man Asleep in Bed
-
-
Suspected Serial Killer Tells Dismembered Teen’s Mom ‘You Know I Love You’ in New York Court
-
Suspect in Killing of Whittier Police Officer Was Not Released From Prison Early, State Says
-
Jury to Resume Deliberations in Officer’s Killing of Walter Scott, Shot in the Back
-
‘Known Gang Member’ Suspected of Killing Police Officer in Whittier, Cousin in East L.A.
-
Lawyers for ‘El Chapo’ Say He Isn’t Happy With ‘Excessive’ Jail Conditions in New York
-
-
Palmdale Man Sentenced to 164 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting, Attempting to Kill Woman
-
Fontana Man Convicted of Killing Wife, Dumping Body in Chino in 2013
-
Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Missing Nurse Allegedly Beat Her to Death With Hammer: DA’s Office