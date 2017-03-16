Man Released From SoCal Prison After Wrongful Murder Conviction

Posted 5:25 PM, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, March 16, 2017

A man was released from a Southern California prison on Thursday after spending over 32 years locked up for murder. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 16, 2017.