Mother Charged With Stabbing 6-Month-Old Daughter With Scissors in South L.A.

A 39-year-old mother was charged on Thursday after allegedly stabbing her 6-month-old daughter in the chest with a pair of scissors.

Maria Mendez faces two counts each of attempted murder and child abuse and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, scissors, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The case includes the allegation that Mendez inflicted great bodily injury on a victim under the age of five and allegations of using scissors as a deadly and dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.

Mendez is accused of stabbing her baby at their South Los Angeles home on March 14 and threatening to stab her husband when he tried to intervene.

The husband was able to pull the child away and run outside, according to prosecutors. The daughter was transported to a local hospital and survived her injuries.

Los Angeles police originally reported the child was 4-months-old but her age was later confirmed to be 6 months.

Mendez is accused of harming her daughter previously, allegedly burning the baby one day prior to the stabbing attack, prosecutors said.

Mendez faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted. Her recommended bail is $2 million, prosecutors added.

LAPD will continue to investigate the case, prosecutors said.