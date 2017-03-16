‘Power Rangers’ Actor Enters Plea After Allegedly Killing Roommate With Sword

A man best known as the Red Wild Force Ranger in the “Power Rangers” television series pleaded no contest on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his roommate with a sword.

Ricardo Medina, 38, entered the plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation of using a sword in the killing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Medina is accused of getting into an argument with his roommate, Josh Sutter, 36, over his girlfriend at their Green Valley home in January 2015.

The altercation soon turned physical and Medina allegedly stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword, police said. Sutter was pronounced dead a short time later.

When he was released from the Antelope Valley jail last year, Medina told reporters he was “very, very, very sorry for what occurred.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 30 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Medina faces six years in state prison, prosecutors said.