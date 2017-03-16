Riverside Mother Criminally Charged After 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Abandoned at Grocery Store

A mother who allegedly abandoned her 2-year-old daughter in a Riverside Food 4 Less is expected to be arraigned Thursday on criminal charges.

Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, has been charged with one felony count of child abandonment and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. She is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Vilaysane was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, a day after Riverside police released surveillance video showing a mother who had left her young daughter at a Food 4 Less in the 4250 Van Buren Blvd. on Sunday evening.

The little girl identified the woman in the video as her “mommy,” police said.

The child had wandered off from her mother and a good Samaritan brought the child back to the woman, who responded, “Oh, just leave her,” police said in a news release Monday.

Vilaysane was arrested after a bank teller recognized her from a photo released to news media.

A Riverside police detective said the suspect had recently been kicked out of her home because of mental health and addiction problems. Vilaysane has another child with the father of the toddler who was abandoned; that older child lives with the father, police said.