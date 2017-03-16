San Bernardino Officials Expected to Comment on Possible Links Between Deputy-Involved Shooting Suspect and Other Crimes

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials Friday are expected to comment on possible links between a suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a deputy and other recent crimes in the area. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 16, 2017.

