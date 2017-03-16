× Supporters Call for Release of Pasadena Man Taken into Custody by ICE Agents

A rally was held in Pasadena Thursday calling for the release of a man who was taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last month. Carlos Ortiz’s daughter said her father doesn’t have a criminal record and wants answers from authorities.

The issue of Pasadena becoming a sanctuary city will be discussed by the Pasadena City Council on March 27 and members of the public are welcome to attend, city spokesman William Boyer told KTLA.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 16, 2017.