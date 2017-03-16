Thursday Tee Time With Los Robles Greens Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Los Robles Greens Golf Course in Thousand Oaks. Rated 4 ½ stars by Golf Digest, this par-70, 6,300-yard championship course has beautiful water features, unique bunkering and panoramic mountain views creating both strategic diversity and a stunning backdrop for golf. Newly Renovated in 2016, Los Robles has become a model for environmentally friendly and sustainable golf courses. Los Robles offers one of the best daily fee courses in Southern California. For more information, visit their website.