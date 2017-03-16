× Visitors to Laguna Beach Public Schools Will Have Names Checked Against National Sex Offender Database

Beginning next month, visitors to any of Laguna Beach’s four public schools will need to provide identification to be checked against a nationwide sex offender database.

To beef up security, the Laguna Beach Unified School District board on Tuesday approved a contract with Houston-based Raptor Technologies to install a computerized system that will check a person’s name against the database, according to a news release. The initial cost is $8,250, with a $2,700 annual fee to access the software.

“This system will further enhance the district’s efforts to improve safety at all schools by allowing school officials to monitor who visits the schools and when they are in the buildings,” Jeff Dixon, interim assistant superintendent of business services, said.

School personnel will scan a visitor’s driver’s license, state identification or passport. The software then will run the person’s name, address and photograph through the sex offender database and get nearly instantaneous results, the release said.

