Cold and Flu Season may be winding down but allergy season is here and Dr. Tanya Altmann says that this could be one of the worst allergy seasons we’ve had in years because of the record rainfall. She joins us live to talk about everything parents need to know about their kids and allergies. For more information on Dr. Altmann, her concierge practice Calabasas Pediatrics and her book “What to Feed Your Baby” visit her website.
What You Need to Know About Kids and Allergies
