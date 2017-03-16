Woman Dies After Being Beaten, Hit by Car in Victorville Park Parking Lot; Man Arrested: SBSD

A woman died after being beaten and run over with a car in the parking lot of Hook Park in Victorville, and a man has been arrested in connection with the homicide, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of a man beating a woman shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southwest corner of the park, which is located in the 14900 block of Joshua Street, according to a sheriff’s news release.

At the park, deputies made contact with a man as he attempted to leave the area.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and learned that the man, identified as 25-year-old Walter Gonzalez Maravilla, had gone to the park that night with the unidentified victim, the release stated.

Maravilla allegedly began assaulting the victim until she appeared to be unconscious, then got into her car and ran over her body, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A motive for the crime was not known, but detectives said the suspect and victim “had been involved in an inconsistent boyfriend/girlfriend relationship,” the release stated.

Maravilla was taken into custody and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of murder, according to the department.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Mooradian at 909-387-3589.

Those wishing to leave a tip anonymously should contact the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.