3 Inmates Who Escaped From Oklahoma City-Area Jail May Be Armed: Authorities

Three inmates who escaped through the ventilation system of a jail in the Oklahoma City area may be armed, authorities said Friday.

The manhunt began after the men, who were locked up for property crimes, broke out of the Lincoln County Jail late Thursday and allegedly stole two pickup trucks in the city of Chandler, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and CNN affiliate KOCO.

There was a gun in one of the trucks, the station reported.

The trio then drove to Midwest City — about 50 miles southwest of Chandler — where they allegedly used debit cards found in one of the trucks, authorities told KOCO.

The inmates were identified as Brian Allen Moody, 23; Sonny Baker, 41; and Mark Dwayne Robbins, 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police in Midwest City checked various addresses without success, KOCO reported.