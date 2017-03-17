× 3 People Sought After Woman Is Pepper-Sprayed During Arcadia Robbery: Police

Three people are being sought in connection with a robbery in which one of the suspects pepper-sprayed the victim in Arcadia Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:50 p.m. at 115 East Jospeh Street, according to Arcadia police officials.

The victim told authorities that she was robbed by a man and two women. One of the women allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim while the other woman stole the victim’s wallet. The man then told the victim he had a gun and the victim felt what she thought was a gun pressed against her body, police said.

The suspects then left the area and were last seen heading west on First Avenue.

The man is described as being about 25 years old, heavy set and wearing basketball shorts and a dark-colored shirt.

One of the women is described as being 25 years old and was wearing black clothing, a black hat and black sunglasses.

The other woman is also about 25 years old and was wearing work out clothes, a black hat and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.