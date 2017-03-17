Darren Criss Talks Playing the Music Meister and New EP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren Criss stopped by the KTLA Morning News to talk about the highly-anticpated crossover episode of "The Flash" and "Supergirl." He discussed his "Glee" and University of Michigan reunion on set and also talked about forming a band with his brother called "Computer Games."

Make sure to grab a copy of Computer Games' "Lost Boys Life EP" available now on i-Tunes and Spotify. And don't miss the two-part Supergirl-Flash crossover airing March 20th & 21st on The CW.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 17th, 2017.