Full List of 138 JCPenney Stores to Close in Next Few Months Released; 4 Locations in California Included

Nearly a month after announcing it would be shutting down dozens of stores, JCPenney on Friday released the full list of 138 locations it will close within the next few months.

Four JCPenney locations in California are on the list: The Village at Orange, in Orange; Sunwest Plaza in Lodi; Hilltop Mall in Richmond; and a freestanding store in downtown Bishop.

Most of the store closures will occur in June, with the liquidation process affecting many stores beginning on April 17, the company announced on its website.

About 5,000 workers will be impacted nationwide.

JCPenney issued a statement:

“As part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the Company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network.”

In February, the retailer said it would close between 130 and 140 stores in a bid to “optimize” retail operations.

“We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailer,” Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and CEO, said in February. “Maintaining a large store base gives us a competitive advantage in the evolving retail landscape since our physical stores are a destination for personalized beauty offerings, a broad array of special sizes, affordable private brands and quality home goods and services.”

Below is the list of stores closing:

Auburn Mall — Auburn, AL

Tannehill Promenade — Bessemer, AL

Gadsden Mall — Gadsden, AL

Jasper Mall — Jasper, AL

Military Plaza — Benton, AR

Chickasaw Plaza — Blytheville, AR

Riverview Mall — Bullhead City, AZ

Downtown Bishop — Bishop, CA

Sunwest Plaza — Lodi, CA

The Village at Orange — Orange, CA

Hilltop Mall — Richmond, CA

Fort Morgan Main St. — Fort Morgan, CO

Glenwood Springs Mall — Glenwood Springs, CO

St. Vrain Centre — Longmont, CO

Broadway Plaza — Sterling, CO

Connecticut Post — Mall Milford, CT

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center — Jacksonville, FL

Palatka Mall — Palatka, FL

Dublin Mall — Dublin, GA

Macon Mall — Macon, GA

Milledgeville Mall — Milledgeville, GA

Gateway Plaza — Thomasville, GA

Tifton Mall — Tifton, GA

Downtown Decorah — Decorah, IA

Crossroads Mall Fort — Dodge, IA

Penn Central Mall — Oskaloosa, IA

Quincy Place — Ottumwa, IA

Snake River Plaza — Burley, ID

Eastland Mall — Bloomington, IL

Fulton Square — Canton, IL

Village Square Mall — Effingham, IL

Freestanding — Macomb, IL

Peru Mall — Peru, IL

Northland Mall — Sterling, IL

Centerpointe of Woodridge — Woodridge, IL

FairOaks Mall — Columbus, IN

Connersville Plaza — Connersville, IN

Huntington Plaza –Huntington, IN

Jasper Manor Center — Jasper, IN

Logansport Mall — Logansport, IN

Chanute Square — Chanute, KS

Downtown Great Bend — Great Bend, KS

Hutchinson Mall — Hutchinson, KS

Freestanding — Lawrence, KS

Winfield Plaza — Winfield, KS

Cortana Mall — Baton Rouge, LA

Park Terrace — DeRidder, LA

North Shore — Square Slidell, LA

Berkshire Mall — Lanesborough, MA

Easton Marketplace — Easton, MD

Rockland Plaza — Rockland, ME

Lakeview Square Mall — Battle Creek, MI

Delta Plaza — Escanaba, MI

Westshore Mall — Holland, MI

Copper Country Mall — Houghton, MI

Birchwood Mall — Kingsford, MI

Midland Mall — Midland, MI

Cascade Crossings — Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Central Lakes Crossing — Baxter, MN

Five Lakes Centre — Fairmont, MN

Faribo West Mall — Faribault, MN

Irongate Plaza — Hibbing, MN

Hutchinson Mall — Hutchinson, MN

Red Wing Mall — Red Wing, MN

Downtown Thief River Falls — Thief River Falls, MN

Freestanding — Winona, MN

Maryville Center — Maryville, MO

Leigh Mall — Columbus, MS

Southgate Plaza — Corinth, MS

Greenville Mall — Greenville, MS

Bonita Lakes Mall — Meridian, MS

Oxford Mall — Oxford, MS

Capital Hill Mall — Helena, MT

Sidney Main Street — Sidney, MT

Albemarle Crossing — Albemarle, NC

Boone Mall –Boone, NC

Eastridge Mall — Gastonia, NC

Blue Ridge Mall — Hendersonville, NC

Monroe Crossing — Monroe, NC

Becker Village Mall — Roanoke Rapids, NC

Prairie Hills Mall — Dickinson, ND

Buffalo Mall — Jamestown, ND

Downtown Wahpeton — Wahpeton, ND

Fremont Mall — Fremont, NE

Downtown McCook — McCook, NE

Platte River Mall — North Platte, NE

Rio Grande Plaza — Rio Grande, NJ

The Boulevard — Las Vegas, NV

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza — Dunkirk, NY

Westfield Sunrise — Massapequa, NY

Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

Findlay Village Mall — Findlay, OH

New Towne Mall New — Philadelphia, OH

Richmond Town Square — Richmond Heights, OH

St. Mary’s Square — St. Mary’s, OH

Altus Plaza — Altus, OK

Ne-Mar Shopping Center — Claremore, OK

Ponca Plaza — Ponca City, OK

Pioneer Square Shopping Center — Stillwater, OK

Astoria Downtown — Astoria, OR

Grants Pass Shopping Center — Grants Pass, OR

La Grande Downtown — La Grande, OR

Downtown Pendleton — Pendleton, OR

The Dalles Main Street — The Dalles, OR

Columbia Mall — Bloomsburg, PA

Clearfield Mall — Clearfield, PA

King of Prussia Mall — King of Prussia, PA

Philadelphia Mills — Philadelphia, PA

Bradford Towne Centre — Towanda, PA

Lycoming Mall — Pennsdale, PA

Willow Grove Park — Willow Grove, PA

Citadel Mall — Charleston, SC

Town ‘N Country — Easley, SC

Palace Mall — Mitchell, SD

Northridge Plaza — Pierre, SD

Watertown Mall — Watertown, SD

Yankton Mall — Yankton, SD

Greeneville Commons — Greeneville, TN

Knoxville Center — Knoxville, TN

County Market Place — Union City, TN

Athens Village Shopping Center — Athens, TX

Borger Shopping Plaza — Borger, TX

Heartland Mall — Early, TX

El Paso Downtown — El Paso, TX

Marshall Mall — Marshall, TX

McAllen Downtown — McAllen, TX

University Mall — Nacogdoches, TX

King Plaza Shopping Center — Seguin, TX

Bosque River Center — Stephenville, TX

New River Valley Mall — Christiansburg, VA

Tanglewood Mall — Roanoke, VA

Pilchuck Landing — Snohomish, WA

Pine Tree Mall — Marinette, WI

Marshfield Mall — Marshfield, WI

Richland Square Shopping Center — Richland Center, WI

Rapids Mall Wisconsin — Rapids, WI

Foxcroft Towne Center — Martinsburg, WV

Downtown Sheridan — Sheridan, WY