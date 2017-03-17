Gang Member Charged in Fatal Shooting of Traffic Guard Who Was Killed in Broad Daylight at Venice Construction Site

A 29-year-old gang member has been arrested and charged with killing a traffic guard at a Venice construction site last summer, authorities said.

Gregory Wherry was taken into custody last week and formally charged Monday with the Aug. 3 fatal shooting of Marvin Ponce in the Oakwood section of Venice, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The slaying — on a street corner in broad daylight — stunned community members and Ponce’s co-workers. Witnesses described the gunman as wearing a black mask resembling something out of a movie, compounding the intrigue.

For months, Los Angeles police detectives searched through phone records and social media accounts related to Wherry and arrested him March 9. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charge and remains in custody on $2-million bail.

33.985047 -118.469483