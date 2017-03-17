Gas Prices Could Rise in California if State’s Cap-and-Trade Program Is Extended: Legislative Analyst

As California lawmakers debate the future of the state’s battle against global warming, there’s one politically sensitive issue they’ll have to consider: gas prices.

Gov. Jerry Brown wants lawmakers to extend the cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions. Right now, the price of permits sold in state-run auctions is less than $14.

However, if the program is extended and the state pushes forward with its tougher climate goals, the price of allowances could rise to $50 over several years, according to Ross Brown from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

If that happens, drivers could see the price per gallon of gasoline increase by 45 cents. A separate policy, known as the low-carbon fuel standard, is also expected to increase gas prices.

