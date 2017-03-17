Help Sought Finding 11-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While Riding Scooter in Pomona

Police asked the public for help Friday in their search for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared while riding his scooter in front of an apartment complex in Pomona.

Adam Hernandez was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday in front of the complex located at 3745 W. Valley Blvd., the Pomona Police Department stated in a “critical missing child” news alert.

Hernandez has no history of medical or mental trouble and is in good health, according to the Police Department.

Hernandez stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Hernandez has family living in the City of Azusa, the alert stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-622-1241.