Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Fatally Striking Motorcyclist in Santa Ana

Authorities on Friday were searching for the driver of a van who fled the scene after colliding with a motorcyclist.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Standard Avenue and Walnut Street around 5:10 p.m. and found the van had left the area, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Orange County Global Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, Bertagna said. He was described as a man in his 30s.

Police have not issued a description of the suspect or the person’s vehicle, other than to say it was a van.

No further details were immediately available.