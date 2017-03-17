× L.A. Faces $224-Million Budget Deficit Heading Into Next Fiscal Year: Report

Los Angeles is facing a $224-million budget deficit heading into next fiscal year, a sign of the mounting financial issues facing City Hall leaders.

Recent labor agreements, costly court settlements and funding for combating homelessness are driving up expenses and could hamper plans to expand city services in the coming years, a new City Administrative Office report suggests.

Despite an improving economy in Los Angeles, the report warns of “renewed fiscal challenges” for the city.

The analysis, released Thursday, says that the city’s reserve fund — known as L.A.’s emergency fund — is “lower than it has been in past years [and is] unlikely to be available as a source of one-time revenue as it has been in each of the last three years.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.