Man Suspected of Shooting, Wounding S.B. County Sheriff’s Deputy Held on $25 Million Bail

A man suspected of shooting a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy outside a Hesperia gas station is being held on $25 million bail Friday morning.

Kenneth Scott Welch, 37, was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of East Colton Avenue in Redlands several hours after allegedly shooting Deputy Patrick Higgins as the deputy was responding to a robbery call at a Chevron Station in Hesperia.

Higgins had identified Welch as a suspect in the robbery and exchanged words with him as Welch sat in a car in the parking lot, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

When Higgins deployed pepper spray Welch allegedly shot him and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Higgins, who was wearing body armor when he was shot, suffered “significant trauma to his chest” but managed to retreat to his patrol vehicle and return fire, Bachman said.

The deputy followed the shooter’s vehicle for about a half-mile before stopping and calling for medial help. Higgins was taken to a local hospital and was later released.

Welch was arrested hours later and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. He is being held on $25,000,000 bail, according to inmate records.

A man with the same name and approximate age has a criminal record in California and Colorado including cases involving receiving stolen property and forgery, records show.

The incident was the latest in a series of shootings in the Inland Empire in recent days.

Tuesday night, a gunman opened fire on two vehicles traveling on the 210 Freeway in Rialto, striking a driver in one vehicle and a passenger in another.

On Wednesday morning, Mario Figueroa, 48, died after being shot in the middle of a street in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say Welch could be connected with those shootings but have not commented publicly, the Press Enterprise reported.

“We are unable to confirm as of yet,” sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Sarkis Ohannessian told the newspaper via email. “Detectives are looking at all angles to see what else this person may be involved in. I am confident they are looking at every open case imaginable.”

The Sheriff's Department is expected to release more details about Wednesday's crime and the possible links to other incidents during an 11 a.m. news conference Friday.