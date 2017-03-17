× P.I. Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail in Costa Mesa Spying, False DUI Case

A former Riverside police detective hired by the Costa Mesa police union’s former law firm was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in Orange County Jail for illegally using an electronic tracking device and a false drunk-driving report while trying to dig up dirt on Costa Mesa City Council members.

Christopher Joseph Lanzillo, 46, had pleaded guilty in September to three felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and one felony count of false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.

In addition to the jail sentence, Orange County Superior Court Judge W. Michael Hayes gave Lanzillo three years’ probation.

Lanzillo, a Lake Arrowhead resident, has been free on bail and is scheduled to turn himself in later this month to begin his sentence.

