Woman Fatally Shot By Husband in South L.A.; Suspect at Large: LAPD

A woman was fatally shot by her husband in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday night, LAPD officials said.

The shooting was reported about 7:22 p.m. in the 11600 block of Towne Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Detective Nathan Kouri.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kouri said the victim was shot on the sidewalk and the suspect, identified as Andres Zambrano, 26, drove off in a light-colored 1994 Toyota Camry. The plate number is 6JBC731, Kouri said. The detective added that Zambrano is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 323-786-5111.