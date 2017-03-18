× 1 in Custody After Person Drives to White House Checkpoint Claiming to Have Bomb

A car drove up to a White House checkpoint late Saturday night and the driver claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle, two law enforcement officials tell CNN.

There is no confirmation that there is any device in the vehicle, but security at the White House was immediately upgraded.

One person is in custody and the vehicle is currently being checked, the sources said. Several streets around the White House have been closed, and the situation is ongoing.

