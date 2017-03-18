× 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Loma Linda, Days After Another Temblor

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Loma Linda area Saturday afternoon, just days before another temblor rattled the Inland Empire, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 2:20 p.m. The epicenter was 4 miles of Redlands, 8 miles of Coltion and 11 mules from San Bernardino, USGS reported.

Another temblor shook the area about 10:10 p.m. Monday. That quake was also felt across the Inland Empire, including Riverside, Redlands and San Bernardino.

No major issues have been reported after the quake.

34.048347 -117.261153