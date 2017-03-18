× Man Shot Multiple Times in Duarte, 2 Sought: Police

A man was shot multiple times in Duarte Saturday night and officials were looking for two people in connection with the incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported near the intersection of California Ave and Camino Real Street about 9 p.m., Sgt. Richard Lewis told KTLA.

The victim was shot several times, but his condition was unknown.

Police blocked off the area and were looking for two males, Lewis said.

No further information was released late Saturday.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.