Norovirus Outbreak Continues at Santa Monica Schools

Nearly two months after a norovirus outbreak began during a class trip to Yosemite, students in Santa Monica are still falling sick with the stomach bug, according to school and public health officials.

Cases appear to be falling, but 100 students still contracted norovirus last week in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, with 22 new cases at Santa Monica High School alone, according to high school Principal Antonio Shelton.

“Samohi is continuing to experience new cases of gastrointestinal illness, norovirus, almost daily. We can’t let our guard down,” Shelton wrote in an email to parents this week. “We understand the disappointment of cancelling some important field trips and activities, but in order for us to return to ‘normal,’ we need to take this action.”

In late January, about 190 seventh-graders from John Adams Middle School went on a five-day trip to Yosemite, where health officials believe they caught norovirus. Some students started to experience the illness’ characteristic stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea while on the trip.

