× Waiter at Upscale Huntington Beach Eatery Fired After Asking Patrons for ‘Proof of Residency’

Brenda Carrillo wasn’t sure she’d heard the waiter right.

She and a friend had just been seated and were waiting for two others on the outdoor patio of Saint Marc, an upscale eatery in Huntington Beach, when he posed the question.

“Can I see your proof of residency?” the waiter asked.

Her friend repeated the question in disbelief, Carrillo recalled, and the waiter replied, “I need to make sure you’re from here before I serve you.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.