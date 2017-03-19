2 Arrested After 117 Roosters Discovered in Mojave Desert Suspected Cockfighting Operation

Two men were arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered 117 roosters in a suspected illegal cockfighting operation on a remote property in the Mojave Desert, authorities said.

Jose Vargas, 52, and Jose Lopez Vargas, 24, were cited on suspicion of animal cruelty and released, said Pamela Hoffman, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Hoffman, members of the Sheriff’s Department Rural Crime Task Force had information of an illegal bird-fighting operation on the Vargas’ family property in the community of Oro Grande, just north of Victorville. So deputies obtained a warrant to search their Ledbury Avenue home.

During the Wednesday morning visit, deputies found 117 roosters, Hoffman said in a written statement.

