Auntie Fee, South L.A. Youtube Personality Famous for Foul Mouth and Fried Food, Suffers Heart Attack and Dies

Auntie Fee, a South L.A. homemaker who became an Internet sensation for her foul mouth and fried food recipes, has died, according to a family member.

Felicia O’Dell, 59, who won viral fame in 2014 after her son posted a four-minute clip of her cooking some dough-covered “sweet treats for the kids,” died early Friday at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, her brother June O’Dell said Saturday.

In a Facebook post, O’Dell’s son Tavis Hunter wrote that “god made the decision to take my mother home,” and added that “She can finally Be happy.”

Thousands of condolences have poured in from friends and the hundreds of thousands of people who followed O’Dell on Facebook.

