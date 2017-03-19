× Authorities Rescue 1-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Down 25-Foot Waterfall Near Lake Arrowhead

Authorities rescued a 1-year-old boy who fell down a 25-foot waterfall at Aztec Falls near Lake Arrowhead Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy and a family member fell down the waterfall and into a pool when a group was hiking in the area about 2:10 p.m.

The boy was underwater for a short time before he was pulled out. A helicopter was requested and a doctor was hoisted down to check on the boy, who was breathing, officials said.

The boy was flown out of the area and taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment. He did not suffer any injuries, officials said.