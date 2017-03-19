× Man Suspected of Killing Bicyclist in Hit-and-Run Crash Arrested After Chase from Anaheim to Seal Beach

A man who is suspected of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in an unincorporated area of Anaheim was taken into custody after a pursuit with authorities ended in a crash and an officer-involved shooting in Seal Beach early Sunday, officials said.

About 5:30 a.m. Anaheim Police officials responded to the 9500 block of Ball Road after the hit-and-run crash, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, and began a pursuit, but soon lost the vehicle, officials said.

Police in Seal Beach joined the pursuit and the suspect eventually crashed into a fence near the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station, Sgt. Michael Henderson told KTLA.

The suspect got out of his vehicle, simulated holding a firearm and an officer discharged his gun, Henderson said. The suspect was not hit and he was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured during the incident, Henderson said.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, while the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Seal Beach Police Department, Henderson said.