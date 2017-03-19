Thousands Race Through Streets of L.A. for Annual Marathon; Roads Closed Across Town

Thousands of runners will trek more than 26 miles from downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica shoreline on Sunday as part of the annual L.A. Marathon.

More than 24,000 athletes hailing from all 50 U.S. states and 63 countries are expected to compete in the 32nd installment of the event, which kicks off at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

There will be dozens of road closures along the race’s route, which winds through downtown before heading west to Santa Monica via Silver Lake, West Hollywood and Century City.

In addition to the 36 streets that will be fully closed to through traffic, there are numerous other roads that will only be open to local traffic. Click here for the locations and times of hard closures; click here for a list of streets that will be local access only.

Several on- and off-ramps will also be blocked on the 110, 101 and 405 freeways as well as the Pacific Coast Highway. Click here for closures and alternate routes.

There are some surface streets drivers can use to traverse the marathon course: Figeruoa Street at Temple Street, Silver Lake Boulevard at Sunset Boulevard and Myra Avenue at Sunset Boulevard.

Runners are given a maximum of 6 hours and 30 minutes to complete the race. Roads will begin reopening once participants have passed, with streets toward the beginning of the course reopening first.

The marathon will wrap up near the Santa Monica Pier at the intersection of Ocean and California avenues.

Runners are competing in male and female divisions across 15 age categories, with the top three finishers in each group taking home an award.

There will be plenty of perks for spectators who don’t want to commit to the cross-town trek, with a bevy of bands and vendors stationed throughout the race. Click here for information about viewing zones and entertainment stages.