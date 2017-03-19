You Can Now Get Dole Whip-Flavored Cotton Candy at Disney California Adventure Park

Fans of Disneyland’s Dole Pineapple Whip concoctions can now add another item to savor. Disney California Adventure Park is now selling pineapple-flavored cotton candy.

Dole Whip soft serve, floats and fruit bowls have attracted long lines outside of Disneyland’s “Enchanted Tiki Room” for years and was only served at that location.

But for a limited time, visitors can enjoy the new cotton candy flavor in adjacent California Adventure Park, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

On Saturday, “Disneyland Today,” the official Twitter feed for both parks, replied to a visitor’s inquiry on where to find the fluffy yellow treat.

“Pineapple Cotton Candy is available at select cart locations in Disney California Adventure,” the tweet read.

