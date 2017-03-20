2 in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Officers in Van Nuys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men are in custody Monday morning after allegedly shooting at undercover officers in Van Nuys.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hakell Avenue and Hart Street.

Two undercover officers were surveilling “property crime suspects” when the two suspects opened fire on the officers, said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Beverly Lewis

It was unclear if the suspects knew they were shooting at officers, who Lewis said did not return fire.

“This is a prime indication that even though they’re property crime suspects that they can be very violent,” Lewis said.

Both men fled the scene, one in a vehicle and one on foot, following the shooting.

The man who initially fled on foot was the first to be captured following the shooting, Lewis said.

The second suspect abandoned his vehicle nearby before fleeing on foot, Lewis said.

He was taken into custody by SWAT officers several hours after the shooting, Lewis said.

Video showed a man being taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m.