Bailey Chase Discusses “24: Legacy” and How He Found Inner-Peace in his New Book ‘Spiritual Gangsta: The Search for Truth’

Bailey Chase stars in two of this year's highest anticipated shows -- the hit series "24: Legacy" and the upcoming reboot of the cult favorite "Twin Peaks". He explains how he found inner-peace in his new book, 'Spiritual Gangsta: The Search for Truth', which is available to purchase in stores and on Amazon.com.

Bailey also has a Facebook Page for his book, which he answers personally, for everyone embarking on a spiritual journey of their own.

"24: Legacy" airs on FOX Mondays at 8pm.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, March 20, 2017.