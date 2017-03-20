× Battery Suspect Leads Authorities on Short Pursuit That Ends in Malibu Crash

A 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a bail bondsman led officials on a short pursuit that ended in a crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills station responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Trancas Canyon Road after a bail bondsman reported being assaulted while trying to detain a man whose bail had been revoked.

Deputies confirmed that that the suspect had assaulted the victim and that the man was wanted for domestic violence in another incident.

Authorities found the suspect about a half-hour later and he appeared to be stopping for deputies, but he made a U-turn and dove off.

The pursuit lasted less than a minute, but the suspect crashed into another vehicle with a woman and two children at PCH and Webb Way, officials said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured, but were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash temporarily shut down PCH in the area, but it was eventually reopened, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Moyle, of Malibu, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

He is expected to be charged on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony evading and battery. He is being held on $100,000 bail, officials said.